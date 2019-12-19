Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn's 'politics outside parliament' relying on extreme rightists (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Janitors forced into unfavorable negotiations, less rest and smaller pay (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. warns it is ready to use 'anti-North Korean options prepared in 2017' (Donga llbo)
-- Parliamentary shame on 'ping pong' over four plus one electoral reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ping pong over 'four plus one' electoral reform bill (Segye Times)
-- U.S. demands S. Korea pay for rotational units (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't calls officials with multiple houses to unconditionally sell them all except one (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party shakes electoral reform while calculating gain and loss over 'defeat by narrow margins' rule (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's housing 'caste system' that sparks conflicts between Gangnam and non-Gangnam residents (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Senior gov't officials with multiple houses should sell them all except one' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea set to see population decline starting next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Real estate worries on both sides of the aisle (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea, Sweden seek close ties in economics, social areas (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung offers public apology for anti-labor stance (Korea Times)
