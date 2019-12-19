(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 19)
PM nominee in dispute
Nomination of ex-Assembly speaker is not appropriate
Chung Sye-kyun, a six-term lawmaker of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) and former National Assembly speaker, has been nominated as the next prime minister.
Announcing this, Tuesday, President Moon Jae-in said Chung was the right choice at this moment to address the zeitgeist ― national harmony, economic vitalization and reform.
If endorsed by the Assembly after a confirmation hearing, Chung would succeed Lee Nak-yon, who is widely speculated to lead the DPK's campaigns for the general election scheduled for April next year.
The change of the prime minister would have significant meaning for President Moon as well as the ruling party in creating a fresh momentum at a time when the nation is mired in fierce political fights over disputed reform bills and an economic slump. But Chung's nomination is controversial in that he served as the Assembly speaker for about two years until May 2018. Conservative parties claim Chung's new job puts democracy at risk, damaging the core principles of checks and balances and separation of powers among the administrative, legislative and judiciary branches. These arguments may be out of touch with reality considering that an increasing number of former and incumbent lawmakers have been appointed as Cabinet ministers. But the Assembly speaker and the prime minister are symbolic jobs in the nation's democracy. If a similar thing had happened under the previous conservative governments, the liberals would have raised the same questions.
Apparently being well aware of this problem, Moon said he was reluctant to pick Chung as prime minister. "But I thought what's more important is to unify and bring harmony to the people. Chung respects opposition parties and knows how to cooperate with them. This is a time of conflict and division, so we need him," Moon said.
Chung seems to be not so mindful of the controversy brewing over his nomination. Asked how he thinks about it, Chung told reporters that if he can work for the people, his previous title doesn't matter. "I will focus on reviving the economy and uniting the nation," Chung said.
If he is appointed, Chung's experience as a six-term lawmaker and Assembly speaker will certainly be a big help for Moon. He is also known for his mild personality and sincerity, and as a politician who deals with political opponents with respect.
But it is only irony that, while Moon and Chung are talking about national unity, Chung's nomination is a divisive factor for conservative parties. Perceptions toward this matter are contrasting among politicians depending on which party they belong to. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party said in a statement that it is a disgrace to the 70-year history of the Korean Constitution, vowing a tough confirmation hearing. It called Moon a dictator who has "enslaved" the Assembly.
