Gist of S. Korea's 2020 economic policy plan
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at propping up growth in South Korea's economy and improving quality of life.
Reinvigorating economic vitality
- to boost corporate investments
- to revitalize consumer spending and tourism
- to strengthen competitiveness in overseas markets
Inducing structural reform
- to innovate key regulations
- to improve competitiveness and productivity in key industries
- to strengthen assistance for new technology and new industries
- to nurture the service industry
- to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution
Promoting inclusive economy
- to strengthen assistance for low-income and self-employed people
- to provide help to those with low job and income security
- to strengthen the social safety net
Increasing investment for the future
- to cope with the low birthrate and aging population
- to preemptively cope with climate change
- to prepare for economic cooperation with North Korea
(END)