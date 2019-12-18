(LEAD) Seoul stocks take breather on profit-taking
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks took a breather on Wednesday after reaching a seven-month high in the previous session, as investors sought to cash in gains from a recent rally, analysts said. The South Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.92 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,194.76. Trade volume was high at 580 million shares worth 5.4 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 426 to 408.
Stocks opened slightly higher, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street gains, but soon turned on a downward trend.
Institutional and individual investors offloaded 350 billion won and 56.4 billion won, respectively, while foreigners scooped up a whopping net 381.3 billion won to continue a two-day buying binge.
"The buying spree by foreigners was mainly focused on chip stocks and the KOSPI jumped by more than 5 percent this month alone, which is now prodding investors toward profit taking from the recent rally," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Most large-cap shares ended mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics closed 0.71 percent down to 56,300 won after hitting a yearly high during a previous session.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, meanwhile, gained 0.22 percent to continue a five-day winning to end at a new record high of 93,000 won.
Auto shares were bullish, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor moving up 0.82 percent to 123,000 won and its smaller sister company, Kia Motors, going up 1.34 percent at 45,250 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis added 1.33 percent to 267,000 won.
In contrast, bio shares closed lower, with Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, losing 0.13 percent to end at 340,500 won. Celltrion was down 0.84 percent to 177,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,168.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 0.6 basis point to reach 1.357 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 0.6 basis point to 1.444 percent.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)