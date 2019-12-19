Swedish PM to become honorary Seoul citizen
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Thursday it plans to award honorary citizenship to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, reflecting the city's bid to strengthen ties with the Scandinavian country.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will hold a ceremony celebrating the honorary citizenship at Park's office in Seoul City Hall at 9 a.m., the metropolitan government said in a press release.
The city government said Park and Lofven will talk on areas of mutual interest, such as policies on the environment, climate change and smart cities.
Taking account of Stockholm's established status as Europe's so-called green capital, the Seoul government also anticipated to get advice on ways to handle environment issues like fine dust.
Lofven, who came here on a three-day trip, met President Moon Jae-in on his first day in the South Korean capital where they discussed ways to reinforce partnerships on promoting peace on the Korean peninsula and dealing with the fourth industrial revolution.
The visit, scheduled to end Friday, marks Lofven's first trip to Seoul as prime minister. He visited the country in 2006 and 2013 while serving as an umbrella union leader and head of the Swedish Social Democratic Party, respectively.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)