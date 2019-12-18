Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks take breather on profit-taking
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks took a breather on Wednesday after reaching a seven-month high in the previous session, as investors sought to cash in gains from a recent rally, analysts said. The South Korean won lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched down 0.92 point, or 0.04 percent, to close at 2,194.76. Trade volume was high at 580 million shares worth 5.4 trillion won (US$4.6 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 426 to 408.
-----------------
Biegun may hold secret meeting with N.K. in Beijing: ex-unification minister
SEOUL -- The U.S. point man on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, could hold a secret meeting with North Korean officials when he travels to China later this week, a former South Korean unification minister said Wednesday.
The State Department announced earlier that Biegun, U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, will visit Beijing on Thursday and Friday "to discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea."
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea, U.S. end defense cost talks without deal
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States ended their defense cost-sharing talks without a deal on Wednesday as they failed to narrow differences over how much Seoul should increase its payment.
Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea's chief negotiator, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, met in Seoul to continue the two-day talks on renewing the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), the cost-sharing deal.
This week's negotiations were the last round of talks before the current SMA expires on Dec. 31. The two sides are expected to continue the negotiations in Washington next month.
-----------------
N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at year-end: think tank
SEOUL -- North Korea is unlikely to test-fire a long-range missile as widely feared because the move would leave Pyongyang without many options and could force the United States to switch to a hard-line approach to the communist nation, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.
The assessment by the Korea Institute for National Unification came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with the North warning of an unwanted "Christmas gift" to the United States in case Washington fails to come up with a new proposal by year's end.
-----------------
Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China next week
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold his first one-one-one summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 15 months next week, when they visit China for an annual group meeting involving a Chinese leader, a Cheong Wa Dae official said Wednesday.
The summit plan raises expectations for a possible breakthrough in efforts to end a monthslong trade fight between the two sides. The trade spat is attributable to deepened disputes over a historical issue.
-----------------
Seoul stresses inter-Korean railway project is noncommercial
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Wednesday highlighted the noncommercial nature of an inter-Korean project to modernize and reconnect railways and roads over the border, as China and Russia push to lift some U.N. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.
China and Russia proposed a draft resolution on Monday to give North Korea some sanctions relief, including an exemption for the inter-Korean rail and road project from the restrictions, according to Reuters.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player
SEOUL -- In the first match of his retirement series, South Korean Go master Lee Se-dol defeated home-developed artificial intelligence (AI) program HanDol on Wednesday.
Lee secured the victory after 92 stones thanks to an early blunder by HanDol, a program developed by South Korea's NHN Entertainment Corp.
(END)