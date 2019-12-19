Thursday's weather forecast
09:03 December 19, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 30
Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 30
Suwon 04/-5 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 05/-4 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/-1 Sunny 20
Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20
Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 10/04 Sunny 20
(END)