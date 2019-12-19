PM urges swift parliamentary passage of budget-related bills
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's prime minister called on the National Assembly Thursday to swiftly handle tax-related bills needed to back up the implementation of next year's budget and key proposals on people's livelihoods.
The National Assembly passed the government's 2020 budget bill and four related supplementary measures on Dec. 10, the final day of its regular session, but 22 other proposals, mostly focused on tax-code revisions, are still pending.
Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon called on parliament to speed up the passage of the remaining bills to help the government smoothly execute fiscal spending for next year.
"It is an unprecedented event that the National Assembly approved the government's budget bill but failed to review its back-up proposals," Lee said at a policy meeting on state affairs.
"I am urging parliament to swiftly correct such an abnormal state at an early date," he added.
Rival parties have been wrangling over reform bills on a parliamentary fast-track, inviting public criticism that the passage of bills on people's livelihoods is being delayed.
