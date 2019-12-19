ETFs' net asset value hits record high
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The net asset value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) hit a record high on the back of the bullish run on the local stock market, fueled by eased uncertainties over the Sino-American trade tussle, data showed on Thursday.
The net asset value of ETFs reached 48.83 trillion won (US$41.89 billion) as of Wednesday, the highest on record since 2002, when the investment vehicle made a debut on the local stock market, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange.
An ETF refers to an investment fund traded on stock exchanges and invests in a basket of stocks that track an index, or commodities and bonds.
The net asset value more than doubled in the past five years from the 19 trillion-won level in 2014, as investors sought safer investment destinations.
According to KRX data, about 80 percent of the 445 ETFs listed on the Seoul bourse are equity-linked ETFs, which are considered relatively riskier compared to bond-linked ETFs.
From the beginning of the second half of this year, the net asset value of ETFs hovered in the 41 trillion-won range but jumped in late October amid hopes of a trade deal between the United States and China.
