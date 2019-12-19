Taihan Electric Wire wins US$119 mln cable deal in Australia
11:21 December 19, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Electric Wire Co., a major cable maker in South Korea, said Thursday that it has won a A$173 million (US$119 million) deal in Australia.
Under the deal with power transmission company TransGrid, Taihan Electric Wire will install 330-kilovolt underground cables connecting Rookwood to Beaconsfield in the Australian state of New South Wales. The project is meant to meet growing electricity demand in the region.
Taihan Electric Wire won the contract on a full turnkey basis, which means the company will deliver the cables as well as take charge of installation and testing.
