U.S. think tank puts N. Korea crisis atop list of concerns for next year
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The North Korean nuclear standoff will remain one of the top potential conflicts for the United States next year, according to a Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) survey.
The annual Preventive Priorities Survey put the "severe crisis on the Korean Peninsula" in the Tier 1 category of concerns, highlighting the worsening tensions on the peninsula amid concern the North could resume long-range rocket tests.
"This year, the concern is that North Korea will continue testing long-range missiles in the absence of negotiations, thereby increasing the likelihood of a crisis," the report said.
The CFR picked North Korea as one of the top concerns in last year's report too, citing tensions that could arise from the breakdown of nuclear talks with the North.
Thirteen conflicts were identified as top priorities, including a cyberattack on critical U.S. infrastructure, military confrontation between Iran and the U.S. and maritime disputes in the South China Sea.
The annual survey reviews ongoing and potential conflicts based on their likelihood of occurring in the coming years and their impact on U.S. interests. Some 500 U.S. foreign policy experts responded to this year's survey in early November, the think tank said.
Nuclear talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have made little progress since their second summit talks in Hanoi in February failed to reach an agreement.
Tensions have since escalated as the North has tested a series of new weapons this year, including a super-large multiple rocket launcher and a submarine-launched ballistic missile, and more recently, two "important" tests of what appeared to be engines for a long-range rocket or an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in December.
