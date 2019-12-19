Go to Contents
Seoul shares almost flat in late morning trading

11:28 December 19, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks remained almost unchanged, trimming earlier gains, late Thursday morning.

During a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index inched up 0.37 point, or 0.02 percent, to 2,195.13 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index got off to a strong start, but soon turned downward as individual and institutional investors offloaded large-cap shares, offsetting a solid buying spree by foreigners.

Most blue chips were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was unchanged while major chipmaker SK hynix was up 2.69 percent.

Auto shares were bearish, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor shedding 0.41 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis lost 3.18 percent.

The South Korean currency was trading at 1,164.9 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.9 won from the previous session's close.

