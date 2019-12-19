Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
------------------
(LEAD) Moon to hold summit with Xi next week amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, next week when he visits China for annual trilateral talks with Chinese and Japanese leaders, Moon's office said Thursday.
The Moon-Xi summit will take place on Dec. 23 in Beijing, where the two leaders will discuss ways to promote bilateral ties and the Korea peace process, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
------------------
Top U.S. nuclear envoy to visit Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
SEOUL -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun was set to visit Beijing on Thursday amid speculation over whether he will meet with North Korean officials to talk about de-escalating tensions ahead of Pyongyang's year-end deadline for U.S. concessions.
The previously unannounced two-day trip comes after Biegun publicly offered to meet with North Korean officials during a visit to Seoul earlier this week, saying he's in the South just across the border and Pyongyang knows how to reach him.
------------------
Economic policy to center on boosting investment, job creation in 2020
SEJONG -- South Korea will implement its economic policy next year to invigorate investment and create more jobs, while laying the foundation to tackle the nation's chronic low birthrate and maintain decent economic expansion over the mid-to-long haul, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The economy is expected to grow 2.4 percent next year, following this year's estimated 2 percent expansion, on the back of an anticipated recovery in the memory chip sector and a series of policy measures, according to the ministry.
------------------
(LEAD) U.S. senators warn N. Korea of more sanctions for provocation
WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators Wednesday warned North Korea of further economic sanctions in response to any provocation, such as a long-range missile test.
The four senators -- Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Pat Toomey (R-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) -- led passage of a North Korea sanctions bill as part of an annual defense policy bill that passed the Senate on Tuesday.
------------------
(LEAD) U.N. adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 15th straight year
WASHINGTON -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
It is the 15th straight year the U.N. General Assembly has adopted such a document, which passed by consensus without a vote.
------------------
Samsung heir, Swedish tycoon Wallenberg discuss AI, 5G network cooperation
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has met with the point man of Swedish business dynasty Wallenberg Group to discuss cooperation opportunities, company officials said Thursday.
Lee, the de facto leader of Samsung Group, spoke with Marcus Wallenberg, a key member of the Wallenberg family who also heads financial group SEB AB, on Wednesday during a South Korea-Sweden business summit in Seoul, according to them.
------------------
'Mermaid of Asia' named second vice culture-sports minister
SEOUL -- Choi Yoon-hee, a former South Korean female swimming star, was appointed as new second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in a reshuffle of four vice minister-level officials conducted by President Moon Jae-in on Thursday.
The president named 52-year-old Choi to succeed Roh Tae-kang as the No. 2 official at the culture and sports ministry, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.
------------------
S. Korea eyes more FTAs with emerging countries in 2020
SEJONG -- South Korea said Thursday it plans to expand its global network of free-trade agreements (FTAs) in 2020 by establishing deeper ties with emerging countries to ease its reliance on the world's top two economies and seek a balanced portfolio.
"We need to ease our export dependence on specific countries and diversify our basket," Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said during a meeting with related ministries held in Seoul. "Thus, we need to discover business opportunities that can benefit trading partners as well."
------------------
Gov't discloses personal info of 261 draft dodgers online
SEOUL -- The state manpower agency on Thursday publicly disclosed the personal information of 261 citizens who failed to comply with state orders to fulfill mandatory military service last year without due reasons.
The disclosure is in accordance with the 2015 revision of the Military Service Act as part of efforts to ensure fairness in the implementation of the compulsory system, according to the Military Manpower Administration (MMA). The list of dodgers has been disclosed once a year on its website since 2016.
