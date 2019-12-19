Go to Contents
Hyundai Heavy bags US$1.13-bln orders for 6 ships

14:13 December 19, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Thursday that it has secured orders valued at a combined US$1.13-billion to build six liquefied natural gas carriers.

Under the two separate deals, Hyundai Heavy said that four carriers and two carriers, each with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, will be delivered to a European company and an Asian company, respectively, starting from the second half of 2022.

The announcement came a day after Hyundai Heavy said it has received an order in Asia for a 355 billion-won oil tanker.

So far this year, Hyundai Heavy has won orders worth $11.3 billion to build 125 vessels this year, achieving 71 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

