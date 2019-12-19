Hyundai Rotem wins 640 bln won subway train order
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 640 billion won (US$550 million) subway train order from a local railroad company.
Hyundai Rotem will supply 448 subway train cars to replace the existing ones operated by the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL), the company said in a statement.
KORAIL also operates bullet trains, called KTX, across the country.
