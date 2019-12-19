S. Korean coach for Chinese FA Cup champs credits prized pupil for success
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The roller coaster of the 2019 Chinese football season for South Korean coach Choi Kang-hee saw him go through three clubs and ended with the tactician lifting the Chinese FA Cup trophy with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua FC earlier this month.
And in a meeting with local reporters on Thursday, Choi said forward Kim Shin-wook, who'd thrived with K League club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors under Choi in the past, was the final piece of the puzzle that took Shanghai over the top.
"When Kim Shin-wook joined our team (in July), it provided a jolt to the rest of the squad," Choi said. "We were able to build on that momentum to win the FA Cup."
Choi moved to the Chinese Super League in late 2018, after leading Jeonbuk to their sixth K League 1 championship in 2018.
Choi first coached Tianjin Quanjian FC, but the club nearly folded after their parent company, Quanjian Group, was accused of false advertising and illegal marketing. Following the arrest of the group's owner, Shu Yuhui, Tianjin's local football government body took over the team's operations and changed the name to Tianjin Tianhai in January. Choi then jumped ship and took over Dalian Yifang FC.
His stint there came to an end after five months, with an underwhelming 4-5-6 (wins-draws-losses) record in the books. Choi then signed with Shanghai, and the third time proved to be the charm, as he guided them out of the relegation zone and helped them to their second FA Cup title in three years.
Kim left Jeonbuk for Shanghai in early July, only a few days after Choi's appointment, and the reunion provided an immediate spark. Kim scored eight goals in his first five matches with Shanghai.
"I wanted to sign Shin-wook when I was with Dalian (earlier in the season) because I had confidence he could really be successful, based on the quality of the Chinese league," Choi said. "And he exceeded my expectations. He also set a good example for his teammates with his work ethic on and off the field."
Choi said Shanghai fans had demanded bigger names as their import forward, and their reaction to Kim's signing was lukewarm at best. But Kim changed that perception with his playing, Choi added.
Asked if he'd like to take another Korean player back to Shanghai, Choi said, "The team still wants major names (from Europe) but I do want to have more Korean players on my team. We'll have to see how the Asian player quota changes next year, and I'll have to talk things over with the club."
Choi said his goal with Shanghai when he first arrived was simply to avoid relegation. They were 3-3-9 at the time, in 12th place among 16 clubs but just one point out of the relegation zone of the bottom two teams. They finished in 13th place with 30 points, nine points above the relegation zone.
"I didn't even think about winning the FA Cup," Choi said. "But once we avoided relegation, we were able to focus on trying to take the FA Cup without feeling added stress."
With Kim doing the work on the field for Shanghai, Choi said the club chairman Zhu Jun offered tremendous support from the management side.
"Early on, I felt like he was meddling too much, but I realized later that he was trying to be supportive," Choi said. "I was able to do all the things I wanted to do, in terms of running practices and devising tactics, because he supported me completely."
Choi said he experienced a bit of culture shock in China, but he found his solution to the problem.
"At the end of the day, sincerity will always go a long way," the coach said. "If you treat players sincerely, then you can overcome cultural differences."
Another former Jeonbuk player, a 23-year-old defensive back Kim Min-jae, is thriving in the Chinese Super League with Beijing Sinobo Guoan FC. Choi said while he was still coaching Jeonbuk, he even thought about setting up showcases with European clubs.
"People were worried that he could regress if he played in China, but he's been great so far," Choi said. "He's good enough to play in Europe. I just hope he moves to Europe so we won't have to face him."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)