NSC to keep communicating with 'neighboring countries' on N. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top security officials on Thursday reviewed efforts to resume nuclear talks with North Korea, reaffirming the government's commitment to continued communication with "neighboring countries," according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They had a weekly session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee, presided over by Chung Eui-yong, director of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office.
Its members had discussions on recent situations related to Pyongyang-Washington negotiations for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula, which have been stalled for months, Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
They agreed to continue communication with neighboring countries so that dialogue momentum can be maintained, it added.
It was apparently referring to not just the U.S. and North Korea but also China, Japan and Russia.
The NSC members also talked about President Moon Jae-in's plan to attend an annual trilateral summit with the leaders of China and Japan next week.
He's scheduled to make a two-day visit to the southwestern city of Chengdu from Monday. He will briefly travel to Beijing for summit talks with President Xi Jinping on his way there.
Moon will also meet bilaterally with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Chengdu on the sidelines of the three-way session, where China will be represented by Premier Li Keqiang.
The NSC officials discussed ways to broaden various forms of cooperation among the three regional powers and develop Seoul's bilateral ties with Beijing and Tokyo in a mutually beneficial manner, Cheong Wa Dae said.
