N. Korea establishes info website on science, technology

20:59 December 19, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korea recently established a website providing information on science and technology trade, its state media said Thursday, an apparent move to revitalize related sectors amid economic challenges stemming from global sanctions.

The North's National Science and Technology Committee created it to contribute to invigorating technology trade by establishing a link to prepare and verify the quality and competitiveness of technology products, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"The units that register with the website can save human and material resources and time related to the efforts, materials and funds required for the development and production of new technologies and products, and increase the efficiency of their spending," the KCNA said.

The establishment of the website came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been promoting an ethos of self-reliance to improve his country's threadbare economy in the face of biting global sanctions.

Kim has sought to secure sanctions relief through nuclear negotiations with the U.S., but the talks have made little progress due to differences over the scope of Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and what should be given in return.

This photo, captured from the website of Meari, a North Korean propaganda outlet, shows the North's new website providing information on science and technology trade. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


