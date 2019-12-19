S. Korea to open consulate in Bali next year
JAKARTA, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will open a consulate on the Indonesian resort island of Bali in the latter half of next year to offer better consular services to South Korean citizens, its top envoy in the Southeast Asian country said Thursday.
Ambassador to Indonesia Kim Chang-beom unveiled the plan during a meeting with South Korean residents in Jakarta, noting that the National Assembly has endorsed a budget for the operation of the envisioned consulate.
"When accidents occur in Bali and in its vicinity, we have had to send our consuls from Jakarta," Kim said. "When the consulate opens, tourists and Korean citizens will be able to use consular services more easily."
Currently, about 25,000 South Korean nationals live in Indonesia. Of them, about 600 are in Bali.
Last year, the number of South Koreans tourists to Indonesia was tallied at 350,000, with about 200,000 visiting Bali.
