Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecutors, judges clash at trial of ex-minister's wife (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to focus on growth next year, aims for economy to grow 2.4 percent (Kookmin Daily)
-- An 'impeachment black hole' on Trump's way to reelection (Donga llbo)
-- Rehash of economic policies, only gov't draws rosy future (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Only gov't stays optimistic, hopes for 100 tln-won investment next year (Segye Times)
-- Already 13 officials replaced 'for general elections' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Unprecedented clash between prosecutors, judge (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 62 affiliates of public institutions created after ready-made consulting (Hankyoreh)
-- Desperate gov't aims to draw 100 tln-won investment, seeks 2.4 percent growth next year (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gov't to encourage 100 tln-won investment next year on all-out efforts to boost economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fourth year into term, Moon administration bets on boosting economy in short term (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Gov't keeps focus on investment for 2020 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea out to escape slow growth trap in 2020 (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Xi to hold summit in Beijing (Korea Times)
