07:08 December 23, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea suffers 1st loss in ISD suit, fears of foreign firms' litigation emerging (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Super week' for diplomatic security, unpredictable future for Korean Peninsula (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un expands ICBM plant, reorganizes military (Donga llbo)
-- N.K. says it will reinforce self-defense capability, 'super week' for Korean Peninsula security (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 300,000 military troop reduction, 'defense revolution 2040' to begin (Segye Times)
-- U.S. unveils training of capturing N. Korean key figures (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Countdown to Kim Jong-un's Christmas provocation has begun (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Rising U.S.-N.K. confrontation, series of talks among S. Korea, Japan, China, Korean Peninsula in fateful week (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Even if N.K. provokes with ICBM, U.S. might not use its military options' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Attack of zero interest rate, there's no deposits in Europe (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Balloon effect of regulation, real estate funds exceed 100 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim convenes military meeting, deadline looms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea reorganizes military as nuke talks deadline looms (Korea Herald)
-- Moon to seek support for peace during China visit (Korea Times)
(END)

