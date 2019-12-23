Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea suffers 1st loss in ISD suit, fears of foreign firms' litigation emerging (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Super week' for diplomatic security, unpredictable future for Korean Peninsula (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un expands ICBM plant, reorganizes military (Donga llbo)

-- N.K. says it will reinforce self-defense capability, 'super week' for Korean Peninsula security (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 300,000 military troop reduction, 'defense revolution 2040' to begin (Segye Times)

-- U.S. unveils training of capturing N. Korean key figures (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Countdown to Kim Jong-un's Christmas provocation has begun (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Rising U.S.-N.K. confrontation, series of talks among S. Korea, Japan, China, Korean Peninsula in fateful week (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Even if N.K. provokes with ICBM, U.S. might not use its military options' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Attack of zero interest rate, there's no deposits in Europe (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Balloon effect of regulation, real estate funds exceed 100 tln won (Korea Economic Daily)

