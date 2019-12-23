(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 23)

It is unclear what the U.S. and Chinese leaders discussed about North Korea. But it is easy to guess, given rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula over the North's move to pull out of denuclearization talks with the U.S. It is becoming more evident that the "new path" it previously pledged to take if the U.S. failed to present a new proposal within this year is about resuming tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons. According to the North's Korean Central News Agency, Sunday, Kim Jong-un has presided over a meeting of the Workers' Party Central Military Commission to decide on "important organizational and political measures and steps to bolster the North's armed forces."