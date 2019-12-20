(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 20)

Our government led by President Moon Jae-in — who has been enjoying limitless powers on par with Trump's — must learn lessons from the impeachment. Our presidents have repeated the tragic history of wielding unfettered power for two to three years after taking office, transforming into "vegetative" heads of state as a result of their governance failure and corruption involving their aides, and ending up with prosecutors investigating them and their relatives. Such sad chapters of our presidencies could have been prevented if the system of checks and balances had worked. Our government must do better to protect the basic principles of democracy.

