Friday's weather forecast
09:12 December 20, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-4 Sunny 0
Incheon 01/-3 Sunny 0
Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0
Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 04/-1 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 03/-5 Sunny 0
Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 05/00 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 07/-1 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/08 Sunny 20
Daegu 07/-2 Sunny 20
Busan 10/01 Cloudy 20
(END)