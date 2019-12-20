Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:12 December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 03/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 04/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 04/-1 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 05/00 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 07/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 10/01 Cloudy 20

(END)

