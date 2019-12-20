Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Dec. 20

09:19 December 20, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Last day of Biegun's visit to Beijing

-- Schedules for S. Korea, Japan, China summit talks to be announced

-- Interview with actor Choi Min-sik of 'Forbidden Dream'

Economy & Finance

-- FTC chief to focus on unfair practices in chipmaking sector

-- Q3 data for overseas direct investment
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK