U.S. ITC opens probe into LG Electronics' alleged patent infringement
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has decided to open an investigation into a patent infringement complaint against LG Electronics Inc. filed by U.S. tech firm Viavi Solutions Inc.
The U.S. ITC announced Thursday (local time) that it will investigate the South Korean electronics maker after Viavi claimed that LG Electronics infringed its patents on optical filters and optical sensor systems to make certain electronic devices.
Viavi filed the complaint last month against LG Electronics, LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc., LG Innotek Co. and Optrontec Inc. and requested import bans on certain products including the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone.
LG Electronics said it will review Viavi's complaint thoroughly and will take actions if necessary.
