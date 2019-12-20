Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China on Dec. 24: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold one-one-one talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China next week, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
Their Christmas Eve meeting in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, will be their first official summit in 15 months amid soured ties over a trade fight stemming from a historical issue.
Given the difficulty in relations between the two sides, the meeting is "of great significance itself," Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-chong told reporters.
It's expected to serve as a chance for maintaining momentum in dialogue between the neighboring countries and producing a breakthrough in efforts to improve their ties, he added.
Moon and Abe are scheduled to visit Chengdu for an annual trilateral summit that will be hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
Moon also plans to hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday during a stopover in Beijing en route to Chengdu.
