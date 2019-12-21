Christmas is coming to Seoul with holiday events galore

In the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where a nighttime light show, "Seoulight," featuring Turkey-born media artist Refik Anadol's works, will be staged, special shows are in preparation for the year-end season. On Dec. 24-25, the entire dome-shaped building will turn into a huge gift box, while the image of a New Year countdown will illuminate the venue from 11:57 p.m. on Dec. 31.