Christmas is coming to Seoul with holiday events galore
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- With Christmas less than a week away, plenty of events are set to take place across the South Korean capital for visitors to bask in the cheery holiday vibes, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government and venue officials.
If you are willing to brave the winter chill, a riverside Christmas market is one option. The popular "bamdokkaebi" night market will return, with food trucks and live music celebrating the holiday. The market will run through Dec. 20-29, while being closed on Dec. 26-27.
A Christmas market will also open in the Sinchon area, with a market featuring small and medium-enterprises launching on Dec. 21. Playful K-pop quartet Mamamoo is set to stage an opening show on the first day of the event.
If you are working in central Seoul, you may want to pop out for a short break at the Seoul Plaza. The venue, hard to miss with a giant Christmas tree, will be filled with Christmas booths, surprise street performances and "public karaoke" between Dec. 18-29.
Also happening in the city center is the "Seoullo White Christmas" festival between Dec. 21-29. A street parade featuring Brazilian drummers and a theater work inspired by "Alice in Wonderland" is scheduled for Dec. 21. Craft classes will take place on the sidelines of the main event held at the skywalk.
Christmas lighting is another seasonal treat not to be missed. The Cheonggye stream that runs through the city center, and Jogyesa, the main temple of the country's largest Buddhist order, Jogye, has been decorated with fancy lighting marking the yuletide season.
In the Dongdaemun Design Plaza, where a nighttime light show, "Seoulight," featuring Turkey-born media artist Refik Anadol's works, will be staged, special shows are in preparation for the year-end season. On Dec. 24-25, the entire dome-shaped building will turn into a huge gift box, while the image of a New Year countdown will illuminate the venue from 11:57 p.m. on Dec. 31.
If you are searching for a less urban experience, head to the Seoul Botanic Park in western Seoul. The "Winter Garden Festival" is scheduled to run until Jan. 19, with tropical plants and miniature Christmas houses decorating its indoor venues. Christmas-themed photo spots are available in the main outdoor garden, according to park officials.
