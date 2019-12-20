Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korean stock market to end 2019 trading on Dec. 30

11:41 December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's stock market will close this year's trading next week, the bourse operator said Friday.

The main KOSPI, secondary KOSDAQ and derivative markets are scheduled to wrap up the year on Dec. 30, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

Trading will restart at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, an hour later than usual, though the day's trading will close at 3:30 p.m. as normal, KRX added.

S. Korean stock market to end 2019 trading on Dec. 30 - 1

The ex-dividend date for listed firms, whose fiscal year ends on Dec. 31, is set at Dec. 27, so investors seeking dividends should purchase shares by the day before.

But over-the-counter derivative clearing services will operate with no year-end recess, according to KRX.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK