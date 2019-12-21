Korean exporters face drawn-out uncertainty over Brexit
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean exporters should not let their guard down over Britain's departure from the European Union as the transition period may last longer than expected, experts said Saturday
Britain's ruling Conservative Party recently enjoyed a landslide victory in its election, paving the way for its parliament to approve the Brexit bill before the deadline of Jan. 31.
In preparation for the so-called Brexit, South Korea earlier clinched a free-trade agreement (FTA) with Britain, which will be implemented after the transition period that will run through the end of 2020.
The trade deal centers on maintaining benefits enjoyed by the two countries under the South Korea-EU FTA that went into effect in July 2011.
Britain is the 18th-largest trading partner for Asia's fourth-largest economy, accounting for less than 2 percent of its overall trade. Despite the small volume, Britain is significant as it is one of the major regional powers of Europe.
Experts say delayed post-Brexit talks may still raise non-tariff barriers for South Korean firms, including delays in customs procedures or winning certifications from London.
"Unlike the Brexit agreement, the post-Brexit negotiations are more complicated as the EU member countries also have divergent interests," according to the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP).
"Considering the decision-making procedure for the British parliament and the EU, the negotiations need to be done at least by June 2020 to meet the deadline, which is very tight," it added.
The post-Brexit talks can be extended for up to two years, although London wants to complete the talk before the original schedule.
"If Britain and the EU fail to reach an agreement, the situation will go back to square one," Kim Jung-kyun, a researcher at the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), said.
"Although South Korean firms can avoid new tariffs under the FTA, they may still face hurdles as some products that were approved in Britain, such as medical instruments, may need to win new certifications to be sold in other European countries," Kim added.
