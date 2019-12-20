Seoul shares slightly up late Friday morning
11:34 December 20, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning as foreign investors scooped up tech blue chips.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 3.94 points, or 0.18 percent, to reach 2,200.5 as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening higher, the index continued an upward trend on the back of foreign and institutional buying.
Big-cap tech shares gathered momentum. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics inched up 0.18 percent, and SK hynix gained 1.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,164.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from Thursday's close.
