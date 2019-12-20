Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 December 20, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Dec. 14 -- N. Korea says it conducted 'another crucial test' at satellite launch site
16 -- Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-- Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-- China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report
17 -- Top U.S. general warns of all military options in case of N.K. provocations
18 -- U.N. adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 15th straight year
19 -- Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
