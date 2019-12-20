Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
Esper says U.S. to be 'tested soon' on nuclear talks with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Friday he believes the United States will be "tested soon" on bringing North Korea back to the negotiating table to discuss its nuclear weapons program.
Esper, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, said the U.S. is trying hard to resume the negotiations because the threat of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs can only be resolved through a diplomatic agreement.
"War on the peninsula would be horrible. Nobody wants to see that," he said at the council, in live online footage. "I think we're going to be tested here soon -- test in the sense of this next stage, trying to get them back to the negotiating table, and hopefully not back on the other path."
Russia provides 1,355 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in Oct.
SEOUL, Dec. 14 (Yonhap) -- Russia provided 1,355 tons of refined oil to North Korea in October, the Voice of America (VOA) reported Saturday.
The figure is far much less than the 2,136 tons Moscow reported it shipped to the communist state the previous month.
According to the U.N. Security Council website, Russia has provided a cumulative 25,057 tons of refined oil in the January-October period.
Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
SEOUL, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States has no deadline on nuclear negotiations with North Korea, its top envoy for the communist nation said Monday, emphatically offering to meet his counterparts from the North while he is in Seoul.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun also stressed that Washington will not give up, as Pyongyang has been threatening to take a "new way" if Washington does not make concessions before the North's self-imposed year-end deadline.
Biegun arrived here for a three-day visit on Sunday amid heightened tensions due to the North's apparent rocket engine tests that raised concerns that it could launch a long-range rocket if the deadline is not met.
Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would be disappointed if something was "in the works" in North Korea and that the United States is watching the regime closely.
Tensions between the two nations have escalated ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North, after which the regime has hinted at resuming nuclear or long-range missile tests.
Trump's comments come after North Korea on Friday carried out a second presumed engine test in less than a week at its Sohae satellite launching facility.
China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report
WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Yonhap) -- China and Russia on Monday proposed a draft United Nations resolution that would give North Korea some relief from sanctions, including exempting inter-Korean rail and road projects from the restrictions, according to Reuters.
The text seen by the news agency also seeks to lift sanctions affecting North Korean exports of statues, seafood and textiles. It also calls for lifting a ban on North Koreans working abroad and the termination of a requirement to repatriate all North Korean workers by Dec. 22.
The proposal comes less than a week after the United States convened the U.N. Security Council to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and possible future provocation.
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Tuesday wrapped up his three-day visit to Seoul and departed for Japan, with his emphatic call for dialogue with North Korea unanswered.
His high-profile trip focused on efforts to bring Pyongyang back to the negotiating table, as it has been pressuring Washington to make concessions by the end of the year, with hints that it could engage in provocative acts such as a long-range rocket launch.
Appearing at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul, the U.S. envoy waved away questions from reporters.
Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea could test a long-range missile as an unwanted "Christmas gift" to the United States, a top U.S. Air Force general was quoted as saying Tuesday, while warning of all military options in response.
U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander Gen. Charles Brown made the remark in a breakfast roundtable in Washington as tensions have escalated ahead of North Korea's year-end deadline for nuclear negotiations with the U.S.
"What I would expect is some type of long-range ballistic missile would be the gift," he told reporters, according to The Hill, referring to Pyongyang's threat of a "Christmas gift" short of concessions from Washington.
No indications of N.K. satellite launch preparations at west coast launch site: 38 North
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has shown no indications of preparations for a satellite launch at its western rocket launch facility, a U.S.-based monitoring website said, amid concerns over its possible provocations in protest over the stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
In an analysis posted on Tuesday, the website 38 North said that its review of commercial satellite imagery taken over the past two months found no indications of such preparations at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.
At the station, the North conducted two apparent rocket engine tests on Dec. 7 and Dec. 13, sparking speculation that it may be preparing a long-range rocket facility disguised as peaceful space development activity.
U.N. adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 15th straight year
WASHINGTON, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
It is the 15th straight year the U.N. General Assembly has adopted such a document, which passed by consensus without a vote.
The Assembly "condemns the long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights in and by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including those that may amount to crimes against humanity," according to the text drafted by European Union member states.
Top U.S. nuclear envoy arrives in Beijing amid stalled N.K. nuke talks
BEIJING/SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Stephen Biegun arrived in Beijing on Thursday amid speculation over whether he will meet with North Korean officials to talk about de-escalating tensions ahead of Pyongyang's year-end deadline for U.S. concessions.
The previously unannounced two-day trip comes after Biegun publicly offered to meet with North Korean officials during a visit to Seoul earlier this week, saying he's in the South just across the border and Pyongyang knows how to reach him.
But the North has not responded to Biegun's offer, at least publicly.
U.S. says no meetings to announce with N.K. officials
WASHINGTON, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Thursday it had no meetings to announce regarding possible contact between U.S. and North Korean officials in Beijing this week.
Washington's top nuclear envoy, Stephen Biegun, arrived in Beijing Thursday following trips to Seoul and Tokyo, raising speculation of a possible meeting with his North Korean counterpart during his two-day stay there.
"I don't have any additional travel or meetings to announce," a State Department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency when asked about such a meeting or plans for Biegun to visit Pyongyang from Beijing.
