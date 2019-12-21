Retail giants bring in new chief executives amid extended slump
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's retail behemoths such as Lotte are attempting to reverse their extended slump and seek a major breakthrough amid dwindling profits due to growing competition with e-commerce giants by appointing new chief executives, industry sources said Saturday.
Lotte Group, a leading retail giant in the country, early this week announced new executives for its retail and service subsidiaries.
The company appointed Kang Hee-tae, who was a president of Lotte Department Store, as the new head of a retail business unit to succeed Lee Won-joo.
The heads of eight out of the group's 12 retail affiliates, including Lotte Shopping, were replaced, considered a crucial move for Lotte to tide over the current slump.
E-Mart Inc., the country's largest hypermarket chain, also named Kang Heui-seok, a partner at Bain & Company, as its new chief executive in October.
Kang, a key member of Bain's retail and consumer products, is tasked with taking E-Mart away from a drawn-out slump.
The retailer posted an operating loss for the second quarter, marking the first time since it was spun off from retail giant Shinsegae Group in 2011.
Shinsegae Department Store and Hyundai Department Stores also brought in new chiefs to boost sales.
It was the toughest year ever for homegrown retail giants as they struggled to battle with e-commerce giants such as Coupang Inc. and TMON Inc., which launched aggressive promotion and free delivery services.
In a bid to dovetail with the rising online shopping trend, the nation's retail industry leaders have mapped out various business plans such as strengthening online business as well.
