Employment rate of foreigners drops in 2019 despite population rise
SEJONG, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The employment rate among foreigners living in South Korea dropped in May this year, compared with a year ago, despite an increase in their overall population, data showed Sunday.
Of 1.32 million foreign residents aged 15 and older, about 914,000 were working as of May this year, which means that their employment rate stood at 69.1 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from a year ago, according to the data provided by Statistics Korea.
The number of foreign residents over 15 years of age in the country was up 1.7 percent on year in May this year.
About 399,000 foreign residents, nearly half of all those employed, were working in the manufacturing sector, the data showed.
The data also showed that 496,000 foreign residents were regular workers, while 329,000 foreign residents were either temporary or irregular workers.
Of all foreign workers, those with monthly income between 1 million (US$859) won to 2 million won accounted for 27.2 percent.
Those earning 2-3 million won per month and more than 3 million won per month came to 51.3 percent and 16.3 percent, respectively, the data showed.
