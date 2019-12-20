(LEAD) Seoul stocks end near 8-month high on trade deal optimism
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced to the highest level in nearly eight months on Friday as investors remained hopeful that the United States and China are nearing a trade deal, analysts said. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 7.62 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2,204.18, the highest since May 2, when the comparable figure was 2,212.75 points. Trade volume was moderate at 638 million shares worth 4.9 trillion won (US$4.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 437 to 366.
Institutional and foreign investors scooped up a net 129.9 billion won and 165.6 billion won, respectively, while individuals offloaded a net 314.1 billion won.
The KOSPI started higher, following overnight gains on Wall Street. On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks shot to fresh records as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a preliminary trade deal with China was ready for signing in early January.
"The index is expected to be on an upward momentum as uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade negotiations eased. However, the rise was limited due to a valuation burden," Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
Most large-cap shares ended mixed.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics was unchanged at 56,000 won after opening higher. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix extended its winning streak to a seventh day, up 1.5 percent to end at 95,000 won.
Top portal operator Naver gained 2.51 percent to close at a 52-week high of 183,500 won.
Bio shares were bullish, with pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics increasing 0.25 percent to end at 396,500 won. Another bio firm, Celltrion, added 0.83 percent to 182,000 won.
Auto shares were mixed. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.4 percent to 124,000 won and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis gained 0.38 percent to 262,000 won. Meanwhile, its smaller sister company, Kia Motors was unchanged at 44,700 won.
The local currency closed at 1,160.6 on against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 5 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.9 basis point to 1.392 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond was up 0.7 basis point to 1.474 percent.
