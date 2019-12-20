Go to Contents
Moon asks lawmakers to hold confirmation hearing on prime minister nominee

16:26 December 20, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Firday sent a motion to the National Assembly requesting a confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon submitted the motion at around 3 p.m., it said, citing legislation calling for lawmakers to complete a confirmation hearing on a Cabinet member nominee within 20 days of the delivery of such a document.

Accordingly, political parties need to set a schedule for a confirmation hearing for Chung, who served as National Assembly speaker.

In South Korea, a president's appointment of prime minister requires parliamentary consent.

Moon announced his decision to replace Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon with Chung, a six-term lawmaker with the ruling Democratic Party, earlier this week.

Chung Sye-kyun, the nominee to become South Korea's next prime minister (Yonhap)

