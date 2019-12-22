IPOs on secondary KOSDAQ set to hit 4-yr high
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean companies newly listed or to be listed on the country's tech-laden bourse this year reached the highest level in four years, the bourse operator said Sunday.
A total of 108 firms either have gone or will go public on the KOSDAQ market this year, up from 101 firms in 2018, according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
The tally is the largest since 2015, when the corresponding figure was 122.
As of Friday, 1,399 companies were listed on the KOSDAQ, with their combined market capitalization coming to 234.8 trillion won (US$202.24 billion), according to the KRX.
In 1996, when the bourse was established, 331 business entities were listed on the bourse, with their aggregate market cap a meager 7.3 trillion won.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)