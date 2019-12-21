Seoul shares to trade in tight range next week
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares are likely to remain in a tight range next week as investors attempt to cash in recent gains amid optimism for progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,204.18 points on Friday, compared with 2,170.25 points from a week ago.
Foreign investors scooped up 910 billion won (US$783 million) worth of local stocks this week, mainly snatching up large-cap chip shares, such as market kingpin Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
The index rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday to the highest level in more than seven months on the back of a bull run in technology shares amid eased concerns over the Sino-American trade row.
The index then took a breather for two sessions in a row as investors continued to cash in gains from a recent rally, despite a strong buying spree by foreigners.
On Friday, the index advanced to breach the 2,200-level for the first time in nearly eight months.
"Investors' appetite for risky assets will grow as the U.S. and China announced 'phase one' of their trade agreement," Kim Byong-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said. "However, investors will be tempted to book profits as the KOSPI nears a 2,200-point level."
Kim forecast the KOSPI to trade between 2,170 points and 2,250 points in the coming week.
khj@yna.co.kr
