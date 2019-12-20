Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Biegun apparently fails to set up talks with N.K. during Asia trip
SEOUL/BEIJING -- The U.S. point man on North Korea, Stephen Biegun, appeared set to end his trip to Beijing without setting up talks with the North on Friday amid concerns that Pyongyang could resume provocations in protest over the deadlocked nuclear negotiations.
Biegun, who has just been confirmed as new deputy secretary of state, was not seen boarding an Air China plane bound for Pyongyang at the Beijing Capital International Airport, a sign that his speculated trip to the North would not materialize.
Remains of 40 people discovered at former prison site in Gwangju
GWANGJU -- The remains of about 40 people have been discovered at the site of a former prison in the southwestern city of Gwangju, the government said Friday, with some claiming that they may belong to victims of crackdowns during the pro-democracy movement in the 1980s.
The remains were uncovered Thursday when the government undertook work to move a graveyard where deceased prisoners with no family ties were buried, according to the Ministry of Justice. Their identities are not known.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks end near 8-month high on trade deal optimism
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced to the highest level in nearly eight months on Friday as investors remained hopeful that the United States and China are nearing a trade deal, analysts said. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 7.62 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 2,204.18, the highest since May 2, when the comparable figure was 2,212.75 points. Trade volume was moderate at 638 million shares worth 4.9 trillion won (US$4.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 437 to 366.
Moon asks lawmakers to hold confirmation hearing on prime minister nominee
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Firday sent a motion to the National Assembly requesting a confirmation hearing for prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon submitted the motion at around 3 p.m., it said, citing legislation calling for lawmakers to complete a confirmation hearing on a Cabinet member nominee within 20 days of the delivery of such a document.
Suspended jail terms upheld for Korean Air family in smuggling case
INCHEON -- An appellate court on Friday upheld suspended prison terms for the widow and eldest daughter of late Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho for smuggling luxury items.
The appellate division of the Incheon District Court sentenced Cho Hyun-ah, the eldest daughter of the late chairman and a former vice president of Korean Air, to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered her to conduct 80 hours of community service.
