S. Korea, Sweden vow continued efforts to deepen security, defense ties
SEOUL, Dec. 20 -- South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven discussed the regional security situation on Friday and vowed to further boost their defense industry cooperation, Jeong's office said.
During their meeting at a Seoul hotel, the two sides discussed the security situation on and around the Korean Peninsula.
Jeong thanked Sweden for its contribution to finding peace on the peninsula, and the Swedish leader promised his country's continued backing for a peaceful resolution to inter-Korean issues, according to Seoul's defense ministry.
Acknowledging their enhanced relationship in terms of defense and related industries, the two officials also pledged their continued efforts to further strengthen such ties, it added.
Sweden took part in the 1950-53 Korean War by providing a field hospital, and it is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission, which is in charge of inspecting the armistice agreement that halted the war. The European nation has embassies in Seoul and Pyongyang.
Lofven is in South Korea for a three-day visit that began on Wednesday. On the first day of his trip, the prime minister held talks with President Moon Jae-in on a wide range of issues including ways to promote peace on the peninsula and boost bilateral economic and industry ties.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)