Trump says he discussed N. Korea with Xi
00:33 December 21, 2019
WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the two countries' trade deal and North Korea.
"Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal," Trump tweeted. "China has already started large scale purchases of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!)."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword