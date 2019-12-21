Saturday's weather forecast
09:23 December 21, 2019
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 30
Incheon 07/-3 Sunny 30
Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 09/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 20
Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 20
Busan 10/01 Sunny 20
