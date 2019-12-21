Saturday's weather forecast

Go to Contents
09:23 December 21, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Incheon 07/-3 Sunny 30

Suwon 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 06/-3 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-7 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 09/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 08/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 08/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 11/06 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/-2 Sunny 20

Busan 10/01 Sunny 20

