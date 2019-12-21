Korean-language dailies

-- Japan partially lifts export curbs, 'signals for talks' ahead of Seoul-Tokyo summit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Biegun returns home 'empty-handed,' U.S.-N.K. talks fall through (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan eases export curbs on 1 product, Cheong Wa Dae says 'insufficient' (Donga llbo)

-- Younger generation value quality of life more than money, rely on cleaners for household chores (Segye Times)

-- Ulsan vice mayor's note shows remarks involving current mayor on 2018 elections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Japan inches down on export curb policy ahead of Seoul-Tokyo summit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Remains of 40 people discovered at former prison site in Gwangju (Hankyoreh)

-- Store owners in distress after gov't policy fails them (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mahindra considering pumping in 230 billion won to cash-strapped Ssangyong Motor (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Crude, U.S. stock tops investment return this year (Korea Economic Daily)

