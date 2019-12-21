2015 -- South Korea and China hold their first talks in seven years on resolving a dispute over their overlapping exclusive economic zones. The two countries have long been at odds over the ownership of Ieodo, a submerged reef controlled by Seoul. Ieodo, which lies 149 kilometers southwest of Korea's southernmost island of Marado and 247 kilometers northeast of the nearest Chinese island of Tongdao, is rich in fishery resources and strategically important in terms of sea lanes.

