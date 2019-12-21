Seoul's bid to nullify Daewoo Electronics ruling denied at British court
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- A British court turned down Seoul's request to nullify an international ruling that ordered the government to provide billions of won in compensation for a failed takeover of Daewoo Electronics, the financial regulator here said Saturday.
The High Court of Justice in England did not accept the South Korean government's request to cancel an arbitral tribunal case involving Iran's Dayyani family and the Republic of Korea, the Financial Services Commission said in a written statement.
In 2010, South Korea's state-run Korea Asset Management Corp. (KAMCO) picked Iranian business group Entekhab Industrial Group as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in the Korean home appliance maker.
Entekhab paid 10 percent of the total value, or 57.8 billion won (US$49.8 million), after signing the deal. The deal, however, fell through as KAMCO terminated the contract in May 2011, citing Entekhab's request for a discount.
Dayyani group, a major shareholder of Entekhab, sought an investor-state dispute settlement and filed the complaint with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), criticizing Seoul for violating a bilateral investment treaty and demanding 93.5 billion won, including interest and other costs.
In a June 2018 ruling, the ICSID ordered Seoul to pay 73 billion won in compensation to the Dayyani family, explaining that creditors of Daewoo Electronics were responsible for the deal breakdown.
Seoul, in turn, filed a lawsuit at the British court in July 2018, asking for a reconsideration of the earlier international ruling.
