S. Korean city of Chuncheon forges sisterhood with Vietnam's Da Lat
DA LAT, Vietnam, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean city of Chuncheon and the Vietnamese city of Da Lat forged a sisterhood Saturday to step up bilateral cooperation.
Chuncheon Mayor Lee Jae-soo signed an agreement with his Da Lat counterpart earlier in the day at Da Lat City Hall to link Chuncheon and Da Lat as sister cities.
The agreement will further upgrade the two cities' previous administration-level exchanges in such sectors as economy, trade, tourism, science, technology and education.
During the signing ceremony, Mayor Lee said, "I will bolster cooperation with and support for Da Lat to further deepen our three-year-long friendship."
In the initial phase, each city will dispatch public officials to the other to follow up on the agreement and find new cooperation projects.
On the sidelines of the agreement, the two cities also signed a sports exchange pact under which the cities will hold a joint sports event every year.
