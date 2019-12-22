(LEAD) 1 killed, 28 others injured in motel fire
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, throughout with updated info)
GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- One was killed and 28 others injured in what appears to be arson at a motel in South Korea's southwestern region on Sunday, local firefighters said.
The fire started at a five-story motel in Gwangju, about 330 kilometers south of Seoul, at around 5:45 a.m., according to the firefighters. It was put out in some 30 minutes.
A total of 29 people were taken to nearby hospitals, but one of them was later pronounced dead. The others are getting treatment for smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries, with some of them in critical condition.
An arson suspect is currently in police custody. The 39-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was reportedly staying on the third floor of the motel when the fire broke out.
He told police that he lit the fire on a pillow before exiting the motel, according to sources.
(END)