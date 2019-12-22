(4th LD) 2 killed, 31 others injured in arson attack at motel
GWANGJU, South Korea, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- An arson attack at a motel in South Korea's southwestern region killed two people and left 31 others injured Sunday, officials said.
The fire tore through a five-story motel in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, for about 30 minutes before being put out around 6:07 a.m., according to fire officials.
The two confirmed dead are both men, aged 49 and 22, according to Kim Byung-kwan, a fire official in Gwangju.
He said the death toll may rise, as five of the 31 people being treated at nearby hospitals for smoke inhalation, burns and other injuries were still unconscious.
Lee Chung-mun, a police officer handing the case, said a suspect, identified only by his surname Kim, confessed that he set a pillow on fire with a cigarette lighter in his room on the third floor of the motel before exiting the building.
When asked about the motive behind the arson attack, the 39-year-old suspect said, "Somebody is threatening me," according to Lee.
Police plan to ask psychiatrists to conduct forensic mental health evaluations on the suspect, though no mental illness has been confirmed yet.
