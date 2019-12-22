S. Korea confirms 2 more wild boars infected with African swine fever
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Two more wild boars found dead near the border with North Korea have tested positive for African swine fever, authorities said Sunday, bringing the number of such cases to 50 in South Korea.
The confirmation came just days after the wild boar carcasses were found by officials in the western border town of Paju, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research, which is affiliated with the environment ministry.
South Korea has mobilized hundreds of soldiers and civilians to hunt down wild boars near the border in recent months to try to contain the spread of African swine fever.
In May, North Korea reported its first outbreak of the disease at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health. It remains unknown how the virus traveled into South Korea.
Separately, South Korea confirmed the 14th case of African swine fever -- the latest one -- at a local pig farm on Oct. 9.
The animal disease does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There are currently no vaccines nor cures for the disease.
South Korea, Asia's fourth-biggest pork consumer, has slaughtered and buried more than 153,000 pigs since the outbreak started at a pig farm in Paju on Sept. 17.
